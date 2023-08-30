(Council Bluffs) -- Donnie Woods' stint as head football coach at St. Albert opened unceremoniously.
However, that result is in the past, and Coach Woods' team is ready for the newest task: the district opener with West Monona.
Treynor beat St. Albert 41-0 Friday night behind an aerial attack that put up 209 yards and four touchdowns.
"I wouldn't say it was expected, but we knew Treynor would be a major challenge," Woods said. "We're extremely young and very green. We'll use these opportunities as learning lessons to improve our program."
While the result wasn't what Woods desired, that doesn't mean it was a fruitless effort.
"We didn't play that bad defensively," Woods said. "And we had zero penalties. It was hard to defend them when they (had good field position). There were positives. We have to continue to get better."
Getting better every day is the name of the game for the Falcons.
"Forty percent of our roster is freshmen," he said. "Sometimes, the speed on Friday night is different from what you see in practice."
Seniors Tony Busch and Brandon McCall's leadership has been vital for the Falcons as they work through the rebuild.
"They've been committed to the process," Woods said. "When times are tough, we lean on those two. They're tough kids and great kids."
St. Albert opens Class A District 8 action against West Monona. The Spartans also suffered a shutout loss in Week 1 -- a 40-0 defeat to Riverside.
"I think it's a great matchup for us," Woods said. "Their roster size, height and speed are similar. I think it's going to be a great game."
Woods is preaching three things to his team heading into Friday's game.
"We have to create turnovers, we have to run the ball effectively and need a big special teams play," Woods added. "When we're 0-fer in those phases, we won't be very successful. We know what we have to do to be successful."
Better play in the trenches is also pivotal.
"I want to see if we can manage the line of scrimmage," Woods said. "After what we just came through against Treynor, we have to show we can do it. There's a different mindset at practice this week. Controlling the line of scrimmage will be a step in the right direction for us."
