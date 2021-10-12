(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert football team nabbed its first win of the season last week and is hoping to end the 2021 season with a second-straight win.
The Falcons got a 32-yard field goal from Nate Kay to beat Sidney 9-8 and move into the win column for the first time this season.
"We never gave up," said St. Albert Head Coach Jake Driver. "We continued to compete and play hard. The seniors stepped up on senior night, played hard and played for one another. The young guys wanted to make sure the older guys left on a win on senior night at Al Leber Field. They played well together and pushed the last quarter to get some points across the board to get the win."
The always-proud Falcon program has found itself in a rare down year, starting the season 0-6 before last week's win. Driver says despite the wins not always being there, the team has shown marked growth.
"Year-in and year-out, we look for growth," said Driver. "This year has been trying. We aren't always seeing the wins on the scoreboard. The thing that we've seen the most growth is that our young guys are having fun playing football. That is a testament to our seniors and making it enjoyable to come to practice when we aren't seeing the W's."
"Our young guys are getting some valuable experience," said Driver. "These are guys that were on the teams before that probably didn't have as big of a role. They are getting into their own."
St. Albert will close the regular season this week with a tilt against AHSTW. The Vikings are 3-4.
"They are big," said Driver. "They are big and athletic. This is probably one of the biggest Avoca teams I can remember in quite some time. They're about as big as they were when they made the championship. They've got a real nice quarterback who is starting to come into his own at 6'5, which you don't see a lot in Class A. (Denver) Pauley makes them go. He runs so hard downhill and that sets up play action for the quarterback to throw the ball. (Raydden Grobe) does a real nice job getting open and he's 6'3. When you've got that going offensively, it puts some pressure on us defensively."
While the playoffs are out of reach for the Falcons, Driver says the end of this year could go a long way toward helping his younger players in years to come.
"We always talk about the process," said Driver. "I'm not a big wins and losses guy. We don't talk about wins and losses. We talk about the process. If we can execute what we're asking our team, good things are going to happen on the scoreboard. Right now, we executed a little bit better last week, which then related to the scoreboard. It took us awhile to believe in what we're doing and get going."
Jan Harris will have reports from Avoca Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Driver below.