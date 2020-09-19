(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert Falcons dominated all facets of the game en route to an impressive 31-7 victory over Southwest Valley Friday night.
"Our kids played with a lot of emotion," Coach Jake Driver said. "They came out and wanted to play physical. We knew what they had. I thought we matched their effort and enthusiasm. Our kids responded every time they threw a punch. That's tremendous effort on our part."
It was a successful homecoming for the Falcons, who thwarted the KMA A/1A/2A No. 5 Timberwolves throughout the night and ran wild offensively while also flexing their muscle on defense and making a difference in special teams.
"We really needed this," senior wide receiver Sam Rallis said. "We know we haven't played our full potential. Doing that tonight was a big step for us."
The victory was the second in a row for the Falcons after starting the season 0-2 due to tough losses to state-ranked Lewis Central and Logan-Magnolia.
"Those first two games showed us we were at and we needed to go from there," running back Connor Cerny said.
The Falcons took advantage of stellar field position on their opening drive and struck first with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brendan Monahan to Cerny.
St. Albert fumbled at midfield on their next drive and Southwest Valley appeared primed to tie the contest after a methodical drive put them inside the 10, but linebacker Cy Patterson forced a fumble, which the Falcons recovered.
"I stood him up, saw the guys coming from behind and just went for the football," Patterson said.
The Falcons weren't done forcing turnovers in the first half, doing so again near midfield. However, the most costly turnover came late in the second half when St. Albert took over inside the 15. Patterson then made them pay with a 15-yard scamper to push the score to 14-0 heading into halftime.
Sam Rallis took the half's opening kickoff 85-yards to the house to extend the lead to 21-0 and practically eliminate any opportunity for a Southwest Valley comeback.
"The guys blocked well, I had a huge hole in the middle and just ran right up it," Rallis said.
The Falcons would add one more score -- a 95-yard interception return by Patterson. Southwest Valley did manage to get on the board late with a touchdown pass from Brendan Knapp to Blaine Venteicher to bring the final score to 31-7.
St. Albert finished the evening with 182 rushing yards on 39 carries. Cerny led the way with 66 yards while Patterson, Rallis and Monahan posted 51, 29 and 26 respectively.
"We are really fortunate with the athletes we have," Driver said. "We try to mix, match and do some things with them to get the ball into their hands."
Defensively, St. Albert bent, but did not break, allowing 278 offensive yards, but forcing four turnovers.
"We saw a lot of things defensively," Driver said. "Our defense stepped up and did what we asked them to do defensively. We are not the biggest, but we played with a ton of heart tonight."
"We stuck to our game plan and got it done," Patterson said of their defensive effort.
Southwest Valley was led in the defeat by 93 passing yards and 73 rushing yards from Brendan Knapp. The Timberwolves are now 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in Class A District 9.
St. Albert's victory is another step in the right direction for the battle-tested Falcons, who are beginning to peak as the postseason gets closer.
"I feel we've played probably the toughest Class A schedule in the state, but it prepared us for contests like tonight and that's why we do that," Driver said.
Up next for St. Albert is AHSTW (2-2, 1-1), who defeated Sidney 48-22 Friday night.
"They're always well-coached," Driver said. "They're big up front on both sides. They're going to present some problems."
The complete interviews with Cerny, Patterson, Rallis and Coach Driver can be viewed below.