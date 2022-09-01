(KMAland) -- St. Albert is into the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings. The Saintes are among 10 KMAland conference teams ranked this week.
Lewis Central, Tri-Center and Ankeny Christian Academy all moved up in their respective rankings this week. Check out the area teams ranked below and the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
5. Ankeny Christian (up 1)
9. Sidney (same)
11. Tri-Center (up 3)
13. Stanton (down 1)
14. St. Albert (NR)
CLASS 2A
7. Missouri Valley (same)
15. Kuemper Catholic (down 6)
CLASS 3A
None
CLASS 4A
6. Lewis Central (up 5)
8. Bishop Heelan Catholic (down 6)
CLASS 5A
14. Abraham Lincoln (down 2)