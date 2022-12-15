IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- St. Albert is into the top 10 while Treynor moved up one spot and Sioux City East moved into the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union basketball rankings.

Woodbine, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Underwood, Heelan and Lewis Central also continued to be ranked in the latest set from the IGHSAU.

View the list of KMAland conference schools and their rankings below or the complete rankings linked here

CLASS 1A

6. Woodbine (same)

7. Stanton (same)

8. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)

10. St. Albert (up 1)

CLASS 2A

4. Treynor (up 1)

9. Underwood (down 5)

CLASS 3A

None

CLASS 4A

5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)

10. Lewis Central (down 1)

CLASS 5A

15. Sioux City East (NR)

