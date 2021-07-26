(Carroll) -- Following back-to-back heartbreaking state quarterfinal losses, St. Albert earned their first state tournament win in a decade thanks to a dominant showing from one of the state's top offenses.
The No. 2 seeded Falcons posted 14 hits, put up a crooked number in the sixth inning and leaned on three pitchers for a 9-3 win over Lisbon in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal heard on KMA-FM 99.1 Monday afternoon.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"Give a lot of credit to Lisbon," Coach Duncan Patterson said. 'We had to really battle and put the ball in play. Overall, I think we did a good job."
"We are really happy," second baseman Colton Brennan said. "We knew we could win. We just had to execute and play to our level."
The Falcons (33-8) were determined not to relive quarterfinal losses like the ones they suffered against Martensdale-St. Marys in 2018 or Newman Catholic in 2020, winning their 10th consecutive game and continuing their quest for a flawless July.
"It feels great," centerfielder Brendan Monahan said. "Especially after coming up short last year. I think this gives us a lot of confidence."
"On July 1st, we talked about going undefeated," Coach Patterson said. "That's something that's stuck with them. They are going to give it their all and try to come out with the W."
Lisbon opened the game with a run in the first, but Monahan's first of his three hits pushed two runs in and gave St. Albert a 2-1 lead. The Lions countered by tying at 2 in the second, but Monahan's third RBI of the evening was part of a two-run third for St. Albert that extended the lead to 4-2. The two squads each muscled a run in the fourth to bring the score to 5-3.
In the fifth, Grand View commit Eric Matthai relieved starting pitcher Luke Hubbard and maneuvered a pair of strikeouts to end the frame. Matthai posted another stellar stanza in the sixth, stranding a Lisbon baserunner and giving St. Albert a chance to add some insurance runs.
The Falcons, who reached Carroll after a pair of cardiac finishes in district and substate final wins over Exira-EHK and CAM, took advantage of the opportunity and posted four runs in the sixth inning while batting through the order to grow their lead to 9-3, effectively putting the game out of reach.
"The last couple of games, we kinda coasted," Brennan said. "This game, we wanted to put the nail in the coffin."
"Two of them came with two outs," Patterson said about their sixth-inning surge. "That's what we try to do. Get it to the next guy and keep it going down the line."
Eight different St. Albert batters tallied at least one hit, paced by Monahan's three-hit, three-RBI afternoon.
"I felt good at the plate," Monahan said. "All of my hits were on a fastball. I was seeing great."
Brennan also had three hits while Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill had two hits each. Jaxson Lehnen, Carter White, Dan McGrath and Jeff Miller also had knocks, and Lehnen drove in two runs for a Falcons squad that hit .424 in 33 at-bats, above their season average of .391, which ranks second in the state.
"It gives you a lot of confidence to know that you are probably going to score if you get on base," Brennan said.
Defensively, Hubbard, Matthai and Patterson tag-teamed a six-hit, five-strikeout showing. Hubbard received the win by tossing four innings and allowing four hits while striking out two batters on 56 pitches.
"Luke battles," Patterson said. "He will give us four good innings."
The Falcons' crafty use of their pitching rotation gives them a full stable for Wednesday afternoon's Class 1A State Semifinal against Alburnett. A win in the semis would send the Falcons to the state championship game for the first time since they won it all in 1999.
"I feel this team can hit with anybody and on any pitcher," Coach Patterson said about their upcoming semifinal slate. "But it's going to come down to pitching defense."
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Brennan, Monahan and Coach Patterson. Click below to view those interviews.