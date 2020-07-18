(Council Bluffs) — St. Albert overcame a slow start and exploded for 16 unanswered runs to win a district title and move within one game of the state tournament.
The Falcons rolled to a 16-1 four-inning win over the Cowboys in a game heard on KMA 960. Despite the lopsided score, Sidney grabbed an early lead and held it until the bottom of the second inning.
“I’m kind of wondering if they want to be down,” said Falcon Head Coach Duncan Patterson. “The last couple games, we’ve given up a couple runs — actually given them up. Maybe that’s how they want to play. When you face a better, that could really come back to bite you, so we’re going to have to be ready.”
Sidney scored its lone run of the game in the top of the first. Garett Phillips drew a one-out walk, moved to second on a Will Oswald single and then moved to third on a groundout. Phillips came across when a pitch got away from St. Albert’s catcher.
St. Albert loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning, but the Cowboys turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat. After Sidney left a couple on in the top of the second, the St. Albert bats came to life.
The Falcons plated six runs in the second, getting RBI hits from Daniel McGrath, Jaxson Lehnen and Cy Patterson, plus a two-RBI double from Isaac Sherrill.
Following a scoreless top of the third, St. Albert tacked on 10 more runs in the third on seven hits and one error. Eric Matthai finished off his second inning of perfect relief to end the game after just four innings.
“We were aggressive at the plate,” said Patterson. “They were talking to each other. If a guy gets out, they tell everyone else what they saw. They’re just trying to get it to the next guy, keep it going and get as many as they can.”
Sherrill led the way for the St. Albert offense, driving in four runs on two doubles. Patterson drove in three runs, while Jeff Miller, Ryan Genereux and McGrath all had two RBIs.
The Falcons move into a Class 1A Substate Final Tuesday against CAM with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Sherrill, McGrath and Coach Patterson in a video interview you can view below.
Oswald had the only hit of the game for Sidney in the loss. The Cowboys finish 8-4.