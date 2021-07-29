(KMAland) -- Six Hawkeye Ten baseball players were named unanimous first team all-conference choices on Thursday.
Clarinda’s Cooper Neal, Braiden Heiden of Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper’s Blake Pottebuam, Lewis Central’s Aron Harrington and St. Albert’s Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill were all unanimous choices by the coaches in the league.
Other first team honors went to Michael Shull of Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig’s Carter Wessel, Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson and Jayme Fritts, Joey Moser of Harlan, Kuemper’s Austin Tigges, Lewis Central’s JC Dermody, Cael Malskeit and Jonah Pomrenke and Hunter Dukes of Shenandoah.
Check out the second team and honorable mention choices below.
SECOND TEAM
Grant Sturm, SR, Atlantic
Lane Nelson, JR, Atlantic
Tadyn Brown, SO, Clarinda
Wyatt Schmitt, SO, Clarinda
Gannon Greenwalt, SO, Creston
Trey Brotherton, JR, Denison-Schleswig
Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig
Austin Patton, JR, Glenwood
Alex Monson, JR, Harlan
Isaiah Ahrenholtz, SR, Harlan
Cal Wanninger, JR, Kuemper Catholic
Luke Meyer, SR, Lewis Central
Casey Clair, SO, Lewis Central
Dawson Bond, SO, Red Oak
Brendan Monahan, SO, St. Albert
Colton Brennan, SO, St. Albert
HONORABLE MENTION
Wyatt Redinbaugh, JR, Atlantic
Jon McCall, SR, Clarinda
Cael Turner, FR, Creston
Evan Turin, SR, Denison-Schleswig
Jaxson Hildebrand, SO, Denison-Schleswig
Trent Patton, FR, Glenwood
Luke Musich, JR, Harlan
Teagan Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan
Luke Hicks, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Britton Bond, JR, Lewis Central
Garrett Couse, SR, Red Oak
Braden Knight, SR, Shenandoah
Eric Matthai, SR, St. Albert
Carter White, JR, St. Albert
Luke Hubbard, SR, St. Albert