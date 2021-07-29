H-10 logo 2018.jpg
Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Six Hawkeye Ten baseball players were named unanimous first team all-conference choices on Thursday.

Clarinda’s Cooper Neal, Braiden Heiden of Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper’s Blake Pottebuam, Lewis Central’s Aron Harrington and St. Albert’s Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill were all unanimous choices by the coaches in the league.

Other first team honors went to Michael Shull of Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig’s Carter Wessel, Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson and Jayme Fritts, Joey Moser of Harlan, Kuemper’s Austin Tigges, Lewis Central’s JC Dermody, Cael Malskeit and Jonah Pomrenke and Hunter Dukes of Shenandoah.

Check out the second team and honorable mention choices below.

SECOND TEAM 

Grant Sturm, SR, Atlantic

Lane Nelson, JR, Atlantic

Tadyn Brown, SO, Clarinda 

Wyatt Schmitt, SO, Clarinda

Gannon Greenwalt, SO, Creston

Trey Brotherton, JR, Denison-Schleswig

Nathan Gallup, SR, Denison-Schleswig

Austin Patton, JR, Glenwood

Alex Monson, JR, Harlan

Isaiah Ahrenholtz, SR, Harlan

Cal Wanninger, JR, Kuemper Catholic

Luke Meyer, SR, Lewis Central

Casey Clair, SO, Lewis Central 

Dawson Bond, SO, Red Oak

Brendan Monahan, SO, St. Albert

Colton Brennan, SO, St. Albert

HONORABLE MENTION 

Wyatt Redinbaugh, JR, Atlantic

Jon McCall, SR, Clarinda

Cael Turner, FR, Creston

Evan Turin, SR, Denison-Schleswig

Jaxson Hildebrand, SO, Denison-Schleswig

Trent Patton, FR, Glenwood

Luke Musich, JR, Harlan

Teagan Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan

Luke Hicks, SR, Kuemper Catholic

Britton Bond, JR, Lewis Central

Garrett Couse, SR, Red Oak

Braden Knight, SR, Shenandoah

Eric Matthai, SR, St. Albert

Carter White, JR, St. Albert

Luke Hubbard, SR, St. Albert

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.