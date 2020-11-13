(KMAland) -- Austin Kremkoski, Tallen Myers, Sam Rallis and Drake Woods were big winners with the release of the Class A District 9 awards.
Kremkoski was named the district Offensive MVP while Myers was picked as the Defensive MVP. Rallis and Woods shared the Overall District MVP award. In addition, Riverside’s Darrell Frain was named the Coach of the Year, and Tri-Center’s Steven Peterson and Matt Mullen of Southwest Valley were Assistant Coaches of the Year.
St. Albert led the way on the all-district teams with eight first-team selections.
The Falcons were prominent on defense and special teams with a dual selection for Sam Wilber (kicker and punter) and Sam Rallis (defensive back and specialist). In addition, Cy Patterson and Greg Fagan were picked at defensive back and defensive line, respectively. Ben O’Neill and Cael McLaren were both first-team picks on the offensive line.
Riverside had seven first-team picks, led by quarterback Austin Kremkoski, running back Rhett Bentley, wide receiver Brogan Allensworth and offensive lineman Kaiden Hendricks. Defensive back Drake Woods, linebacker Caden Manzer and defensive lineman Eddie Vlcek also took first-team honors.
Southwest Valley’s Tallen Myers was a dual selection on the first team at offensive line and linebacker while Brenden Knapp grabbed running back honors. Robbie Barnes and Tucker TePoel were choices on the offensive and defensive line, respectively.
Tri-Center’s Mason Rohatsch also earned two first-team nods at receiver and defensive back while linebackers Brecken Freeberg and Trent Kozeal and offensive lineman Alex Ausdemore were first-team picks.
AHSTW had two first-team choices of their own in running back Denver Pauley and receiver Raydden Grobe.
View all of the awards in the link provided below.