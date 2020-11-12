(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert's first trip to the UNI Dome since 2017 pits them against a squad that has been on a collision course for a state championship after falling short last year.
"We are really excited for the opportunity," Coach Jake Driver said. "We thought we could be here if we played well, executed well and had some things go right."
While Grundy Center entered the season with their sights set on a state title, St. Albert overcame an early 0-2 start to earn their ticket to Cedar Falls, capping it off with a 24-0 victory over Logan-Magnolia in a state quarterfinal, which avenged a 28-7 loss to the Panthers on September 4th.
"We matched up with their physicality well," Driver said. "The first time we played them, we weren't ready for that. Our effort was always tremendous."
Driver admits his team's physicality has improved throughout the year and he attributes that to his team's rigorous schedule, which was the second-toughest in Class A, according to BCMoore.
"The physicality on our side of the state doesn't get enough credit," he said. "It is something we really pride ourselves in. We really try to strive for that with our kids."
Sophomore Brendan Monohan has filled into his new role at quarterback and continues to improve, which was evident Friday when he rushed for 138 yards.
"He's done a nice job," Driver said of his young quarterback. "He's used to pressure situations. He takes the pressure we put him through and has made himself better throughout the year."
Cy Patterson, Connor Cerny, Sam Rallis, Greg Fagan and David Helton have also been among the playmakers for the Falcons this season.
A semifinal victory would put the Falcons in a state championship game for the first time since 2011. However, getting there will be no easy task as Grundy Center awaits.
The Spartans (10-0) were the runner-up in Class A last season and reached the UNI Dome by avenging last year's championship loss to West Hancock in a state quarterfinal Friday evening.
Junior quarterback Logan Knaack has been the straw that stirs the drink for Grundy Center's offense with 858 passing yards and 13 touchdowns while also adding 989 yards and 13 scores with his legs.
"That is a very, very, very good football team," Driver said. "We are hoping to hang them. They've got all the accolades. They are a really good team. We just have to find some weaknesses, if there are any, and try to exploit them."
The Falcons enter the contest as a 14-point underdog, according to BCMoore. And they are OK with that.
"They say playing with house money, and that's what we are doing," Driver said. "People forget that we have quite a tradition. We kinda relish the underdog role and the chip on our shoulder type attitude."
If the Falcons are to shock the state, Coach Driver feels a hidden key for his team will be in special teams.
"The thing that gets overlooked in the dome is that we need to catch punts," Driver said. "If you can flip the field, I think that is huge, especially against teams that can't kick or punt as well as we do."
St. Albert/Grundy Center is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. start Friday afternoon. Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks will have the call on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Driver can be heard below.