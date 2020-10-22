(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert football team carries a five-game win streak into the second round of the Class A playoffs.
The Falcons (5-2) advanced with a 45-14 win over Sidney last Friday evening. It was the second straight week Coach Jake Driver’s team took down the Cowboys.
“I thought we did a nice job of playing an opponent two weeks in a row,” Driver said. “We did a nice job of getting on top, executing and getting some of our guys out early. I was proud of them for that.”
The win continued the improvement and success of sophomore quarterback Brendan Monahan, who has slowly been handed more and more of the offensive reins throughout the season.
“He’s done a nice job,” Driver said. “We didn’t ask a lot of him early, but he’s a competitor and we like the progress he’s made this year throwing the ball. We’ve put him in some situations to do that, and he’s really kind of stepped up for us.”
Monahan’s progress has been a microcosm of the St. Albert team, which opened the year with losses to Lewis Central and Logan-Magnolia – teams with a combined two losses this year – before wins in their last five.
“We tell our kids and parents the reason we schedule these tough opponents is to evaluate where we’re at,” Driver said. “We’ve moved some guys around and did some different things. We’d like to play our best at the end of the season, and I think we’re doing that.”
St. Albert will put their five-game win streak on the line this week against Woodbury Central (5-3), which beat West Monona in back-to-back weeks to land in the second round.
“I think they’re probably one of the best 5-3 teams in the state,” Driver said. “They’re a Dome team from a year ago, and they bring back their running back and quarterback. They’re explosive offensively.”
Senior quarterback Jase Manker has thrown for 1,298 yards and 10 touchdowns this year, relying on receivers Beau Klingensmith (28 receptions, 451 yards) and Carter Bleil (21 receptions, 218 yards). Meanwhile, Max McGill has rushed for 689 yards and nine scores.
“They played right in there with (Logan-Magnolia) as far as the physicality side of things,” Driver said. “They’re going to pose a lot of threats for us.”
The Class A pod championship will be decided in Missouri Valley – a location change announced on Wednesday.
“The guys have to know their spots and their assignments,” Driver said of this week’s keys. “We’ve got to be almost perfect to be honest. We’ve got to execute our game plan and got to trust we’re going to put them in position to make plays. Just do your job and do what we ask you to do.”
Joe Narmi will have reports on Friday night during KMA Sports’ round two playoff coverage. All the coverage begins at 6:20 and continues to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Driver below.