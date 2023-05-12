(Corning) -- The Fremont-Mills girls and St. Albert boys claimed team district championships on Thursday at the Class 1A state qualifying meet in Corning.
The Fremont-Mills win came down to the final race, as they held off St. Albert for a 120-117 win. Mount Ayr claimed third with 89, East Mills was fourth with 64 and Stanton had 57. Meanwhile, the St. Albert boys put up 140 and pulled away for the team championship. Lenox (116), Mount Ayr (86), East Mills (82) and Bedford (57) rounded out the top five.
However, Thursday wasn’t just about team points. It was also about claiming automatic spots at the state track meet, and St. Albert led the way with 12 combined wins.
In the boy’s championship, Colin Lillie led the way with a perfect 4-for-4 day, running to individual victories in the 3200 (9:59.20) and the 1600 (4:40.92), anchoring the distance medley (3:42.28) and running second for the 4x800 (8:33.39) winner.
“It feels good,” Lillie told KMA Sports. “A lot of credit to my teammates in those relays, and I kind of fed off of them. We had a goal to come in and win the team title, and we did that.”
Jayden Beckman took the discus (138-00), Brendan Monahan won the 100 (11.43) and 200 (23.42) and Parker Heisterkamp claimed the 800 (2:01.67) for the Falcons. Heisterkamp anchored the 4x8 winner, and Monahan and Heisterkamp were both on the medley.
On the girl’s side, freshman Lili Denton was a part of all four of the Saintes wins. She won the 800 (2:26.24) and the 1500 (5:04.26) on her own and anchored the winning 4x800 (10:00.97) and distance medley (4:16.34) relays.
“I thought everything went pretty well,” Denton said. “I went in and didn’t know how it was going to go with the relays, but we ended up doing good. It all worked out.”
Carly McKeever also ran for both winning relays for St. Albert.
Mount Ayr had six total qualifying events, including five on the boy’s side, led by star Ryce Reynolds, who won the 400 (50.57) and 400 hurdles (54.22) and anchored winning relays in the sprint medley (1:35.26) and 4x400 (3:30.40). Braydon Pierson was on both of those relays and the winning sprint medley (1:35.26) while Preston Fleharty (SMR, 4x1) and Jaydon Knight (SMR, 4x1) ran for two. Aubree Shields had the only girl’s win for Mount Ayr in the high jump (5-02.00).
The Lenox boys’ runner-up finish came behind a group of five wins. Gabe Funk and Samson Adams were both part of three of those. Funk ran to a win in the 110 hurdles (15.48) while Adams broke a 33-year-old school record in the high jump (6-04.00). Both also ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:01.46) and 4x200 (1:33.87).
“My warmup felt really good,” Adams said of breaking the high jump mark. “My steps were perfect. I cleared 6-foot right away, and that’s always a big mark for me. I got 6-2 on my third try, and then after that I was feeling really good. I went 6-3 and then 6-4 was a big moment.”
“I felt good,” Funk added. “The 4x2 was right before the (110 hurdles), so that really loosened me up and got me ready for the race. It’s great to be setting PRs (in the shuttle hurdle) this late in the season. You don’t want to peak too early, and we’re peaking right now.”
Lenox also got a win from Isaac Grundman in the long jump (20-04.00). Grundman was another member of both winning relays.
The Fremont-Mills girl’s championship came in part behind three wins. The lone individual victory was in the 400 by Teagan Ewalt, who PR’ed with a 1:00.09. Ewalt was also the anchor for the winning sprint medley (1:53.31), and Bella Gute, Carlee Chambers and Lana Alley made up the three other legs while also running for the champion 4x200 (1:53.06). Emily Madison was the other leg in the latter relay win.
“It’s kind of emotional,” Ewalt told KMA Sports. “I didn’t think we could do it, but we all came out and did our part to come away with the (district championship). We came in our sprint med and knew we had to run as hard as we could. My open 4, I was feeling a little tired, but I had to push through because it was my last race until (state).”
The Fremont-Mills boys also picked up a win from Cooper Marvel in the shot put (48-07.00).
The East Mills girls had three victories, and senior Emily Williams had her hands in all three of them with individual victories in the 100 hurdles (15.95) and 400 hurdles (1:08.28). She also ran anchor for the winning 4x400 (4:20.80). The 400 hurdles time was a PR, and the 4x400 run was nearly eight seconds faster than their best time of the season.
“Coming out to districts, everyone wants to go to state,” Williams said. “I knew I had to push hard. I’ve been working on getting faster, and tonight I came out and showed it.”
Murray’s Leksi Gannon was a double winner in the 100 (12.71) and the 200 (26.55), continuing a strong season in the sprints.
“Coming into it, I knew it wasn’t going to be the greatest of days,” Gannon said in referencing the non-stop rain. “I just told myself even if the times aren’t what I want as long as I get to state I’ll be happy.”
The Sidney and Stanton girls also had a pair of automatic qualifying performances. For the Cowgirls, Paycee Holmes extended a breakout season in the long jump (16-04.25) with a championship.
“I came into the day knowing where I was sitting in first place, but I knew anything could happen,” Holmes said. “Just because I was sitting in first place doesn’t mean the other jumpers don’t have a better jump in them or I could fumble. I just really put all my effort into knowing I’ve done it before. I sent up a prayer and had it all come together.”
Lilly Peters joined Holmes as Sidney winners, taking the discus throw (112-06), while Stanton won both the shuttle hurdle relay (1:07.40) and the 4x100 (52.90). Lauren Johnson and Hannah Olson were mainstays on both relay winners.
East Union’s Jillian Valencia was a champion in the 3000 (12:02.19), and Bedford’s Emily Baker won the shot put (36-07.00). Speaking of Bedford, Eli Johnson had another strong night in the wheelchair events, picking up wins in the shot put (14-06.00), 800 (2:50.81), 400 (1:26.51) and 200 (42.52).
All event winners are automatically on to state while others will await their fate when the IGHSAU and IHSAA release full qualifying lists on Friday. Check out the complete results linked here and find video reaction with many of the winners below.