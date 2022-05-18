(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert junior Brendan Monahan has soared into the school's record books and now has his sights set on a memorable weekend at the Blue Oval.
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week has a busy weekend on his hands with qualifications in the 100, 200, 400 and 4x100.
"I'm grateful to be here," Monahan said. "My teammates and coaches have pushed me all year. It has been great."
Monahan turned heads in the 100 meter dash with a 10.78 time at last week's state qualifier in Tabor. His blazing time is the best in Class 1A and shattered a 50-year St. Albert school record.
"It was one of my goals," he said about his record. "As the season dwindled, I didn't think it would happen, but I had my day at districts. I'm grateful that I did it."
Monahan's qualifications in the 200 and 400 came in respective times of 22.17 and 53.36.
His 200 time ranks second in Class 1A, but his 400 showing was slightly unexpected.
"I haven't run that very much," Monahan said. "They (his coaches) thought I would do good because of my speed. We didn't have any 400 guys, so they thought I would do well. I had never ran the open 400."
Aside from his individual success, Monahan partnered with John Helton, Tony Busch and Keaton Barnes to win the 4x100 (45.73).
"We had a lot of new guys in the relay," he said. "I'm glad we made it. I want to show them what state track is all about."
Monahan collected medals as part of the Falcons' 4x400 and sprint medley relays last year. He wants to add a state title to his resume this year.
"My goals are to win the 100 and 200," he said. "For the 400, I want to get out strong and use my speed.”
Derek Martin (@d2mart) and Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) have reports from Des Moines this weekend. Check out the full interview with Monahan below.