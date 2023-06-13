(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert rising senior Alexis Narmi rewrote the softball program's record book last week.
Narmi struck out 49 batters last week to become St. Albert's all-time record holder for career strikeouts. Narmi eclipsed Bailey Clark's record in a win over Harlan on Thursday.
"I'm extremely honored," Narmi said. "I put in a lot of work to get that record. It's a big deal. I'm appreciative of my team that has been behind me every step of the way."
As of Tuesday, Narmi's career strikeout total is up to 620.
"It just happened," she said. "That wasn't a record I was going for."
Narmi has thrown 78 innings this year with a 2.15 ERA and 119 strikeouts. She's been the Saintes' ace since her eighth-grade year.
"In past years, the mindset has been that it had to be a hard strike," she said. "I've tried to overpower batters. As I get more experience, I've learned that it doesn't work out well with better hitters. The more experience you have, the more relaxed you play. That's something I struggled with in my younger years."
Narmi accomplished that record in a rare sweep of Harlan, which came after her team notched a rare sweep of Kuemper Catholic earlier in the week. The Saintes are 11-6 after Monday night's sweep of Red Oak.
"Last week was a big week," she said. "That's probably the first time we've swept Kuemper and Harlan. It's surreal. I couldn't be prouder of our team. We put in a lot of offseason work at Old School Academy. Our bats are coming alive. This year, the difference is we're hitting the ball and pushing runs across the plate."
Narmi has been a big part of St. Albert's offense, too. She has a .305 average with 13 RBI and four home runs this season.
"I feel like it's been pretty good," Narmi said about her offensive performances. "I'm not trying to kill the ball. I'm just trying to get on base."
The Saintes are putting together a special season on The Hill. They hope to continue their success Tuesday night when they face Atlantic in a doubleheader.
"This is a different year for us," she said. "Winning is something we can't say we've been too prone to seeing. We like this feeling. We all work well together. We'll keep pushing each other to get wins."
Hear more with Narmi below.