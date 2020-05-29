(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert baseball team has released their 2020 schedule.
The Falcons are slated to open with a home contest against Harlan on Monday, June 15th. They will follow with two more home games in the opening week against Lewis Central and Fremont-Mills before their first road trip of the season at Red Oak on June 18th.
Other home games in the Hawkeye Ten slate are with Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper Catholic. Their road contests in the conference also include Atlantic, Creston, Shenandoah and Clarinda.
Please send schedules to sports@kmaland.com. View the complete schedule below.
Link to schedules from other area schools can be found below.