(Council Bluffs) -- When St. Albert got their first taste of the state volleyball tournament nine years ago, they didn’t want to stop. And they haven’t.
The Saintes will make their eighth state appearance on Tuesday evening at 5:30 when they meet top-ranked Janesville in a 1A state quarterfinal. This year’s trip is the third time Coach Angie Lantz has directed teams to state in back-to-back seasons.
However, it didn’t always look like St. Albert would have the team to make another voyage to Cedar Rapids. Less than a month ago, they were just 7-13 on the season. Seven matches later, they equaled that total with a seven-match win streak.
“The girls really have come together and gelled,” Coach Lantz told KMA Sports following a four-set regional final win over No. 6 Newell-Fonda.
That gelling process began with the first win of this streak. The Saintes shocked fellow state qualifier Red Oak in a three-set sweep that got the ball rolling.
“It was right during that match the they all came together,” Lantz said. “We did a little team bonding thing right before that match. That might have been a little bit of a spark for it, but it was just a huge shift.”
Red Oak was the first of three ranked teams St. Albert knocked off during their hot streak, including a regional semifinal sweep of No. 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard. Now, they take aim at the top-ranked team.
Janesville has been one of the powers of 1A over the last decade. They have qualified for every state tournament since 2010 and won championships five times from 2013 through 2018.
The team’s top hitter is junior Pyper McCarville, who is averaging 3.3 kills per set, but there are three others over two per frame — Marra Fitzgerald, Chloe Kiene and Mackenzie Bengen. Senior all-state setter Gabby Gergen commands the offense and averages 9.7 assists per set.
Meanwhile, St. Albert is led by senior Iowa State commit Allie Petry, who leads the squad with 4.3 kills per set and a .337 kill efficiency. Juniors Lauren Williams (2.6 KPS), Lainey Sheffield (1.3) and Allison Narmi (0.9) and senior Elizabeth Elkins (1.1) have also been key hitters.
The Saintes are running a two-setter offense this season with junior Maddy Horvath passing out 6.3 assists per set while freshman Ella Klusman has also been solid with 4.0 APS. Defensively, sophomore libero Landry Miller has 3.4 digs per set while Petry (3.0) and Williams (2.1) are over two per frame. Williams also leads the team with 46.0 blocks.
Petry, who will make her second appearance at the state tournament, felt this was a team that would come together by the end of the year.
“We want to be our best at the end of the season,” Petry told KMA Sports before the season. “(Getting to state) is a goal for every team, and I think we will put it together.”
KMA Sports will have full play-by-play on Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 on KMA-FM 99.1.