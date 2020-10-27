(Council Bluffs) -- After an 0-2 start, St. Albert has rattled off six consecutive victories and will host South O'Brien in the Class A Round of 16 Friday night.
The Falcons extended their season last Friday with a dominant 31-0 victory over Woodbury Central -- a state semifinalist last year.
Their most recent win was indicative of how the team has bought in, according to first-year head coach Jake Driver.
"Our kids are buying in and doing what we ask of them," Driver said. "They are flying around, making plays and trusting one another."
The defense reigned supreme for St. Albert in the shutout, forcing three turnovers and holding Woodbury Central to only 75 rushing yards on 28 carries.
"It takes 11 guys on the same page," Driver said. "Right now, they are playing as one. That makes things go a lot better for you."
The Falcons opened the season with tough losses to Logan-Magnolia and Lewis Central, who are both still alive in their respective playoff fields. They then peeled off victories over Riverside, Southwest Valley, Tri-Center and Sidney before notching postseason victories over Sidney and Woodbury Central.
While they might have not felt it then, the Falcons are now beginning to see the benefits of the bumps they took early in the year.
"We want to play the best to be the best," Driver said. "We wanted to see where we are at. It's paid off in the end. I think that's why you play those tough non-district games."
Offensively, the Falcons have lived on the adage "speed kills" with the likes of Sam Rallis, Cy Patterson and Connor Cerny guiding their rushing attack to over 1,200 yards and 21 scores while sophomore quarterback Brendan Monohan has tossed for 624 yards and nine scores. Driver and his staff have tried diligently to use his team's speed by any means necessary.
"We want to move guys around, so they can be the most successful," he said. "Offensively, it's about putting guys in spots to make plays. We've been able to do that. We've always been fortunate with athletes. A lot of teams would like to be in the situation we are in."
St. Albert's lightning-like offensive playmakers is a stark contrast from South O'Brien, who has rushed for 2,183 yards and 22 scores on 393 rushes with eight different running backs this year.
The Wolverines enter Friday at 6-3 and advanced with an 8-6 victory over Ridge View.
"They line up in the I (formation) and run the football," Driver said. "They are big up front, young and athletic. They have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores that are just big, athletic, farm kids from up north, which is something we are used to seeing.
Defensively, South O'Brien's defense has been tough to score on lately, allowing only 58 points in their last seven games. However, St. Albert is hopeful the Wolverines have not seen a team with the type of speed St. Albert has.
"Like always, we want to get our athletes in space," Driver said. "I think we are going to present some mismatches. As an offensive coordinator, my biggest fear is if we can handle their physicality up front. Hopefully, it will be a nice, dry track for us Friday night and good things will happen."
Joe Narmi will have reports from Council Bluffs on Friday night as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Driver can be heard below.