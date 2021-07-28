(Carroll) -- Jeff Miller’s all-around brilliance was more than enough for St. Albert in a dominant performance during a 10-0 1A semifinal win over Alburnett on Wednesday.
Miller struck out six in a complete game three-hit shutout performance and backed himself up with two hits and four RBI at the plate to lead the Falcons (34-8) into their fourth state championship game in school history.
“It feels amazing to get a victory with my boys,” Miller said. “Honestly, everything was working for me. It felt good, and I’m happy with that performance.”
Miller needed just 72 pitches to navigate the Alburnett lineup, stranding six runners while getting the six strikeouts with six groundouts.
“Jeff threw awesome,” Coach Duncan Patterson said. “He was mixing off speed, slider. He’d use the fastball to his advantage. When he got the changeup over, you could see them reaching for it. He’s been getting better every game. We know he’s a gamer and was going to give it all he had.”
Miller also had plenty to do with the nine-hit, 10-run attack. He drove in a run during a four-run second, put another on the board with a run-scoring single in the fourth and then finished the ballgame with a two-run walk-off single in the fifth.
The senior standout had plenty of help. Colton Brennan had three hits and two RBI, Brett Klusman posted a hit and scored three times and Carter White singled, walked and scored a pair of his own. Isaac Sherrill drove in two runs on sacrifice flies, and Cy Patterson finished with a hit and his state-leading 70th RBI, becoming just the 28th player in Iowa history to drive in at least 70 runs in a season.
“They’ve played here during the season,” Coach Patterson said. “They’re relaxed. There’s no pressure. We try to put pressure on the other team. They’re relaxed, they’re loose and they just get after it.”
“These past couple weeks, we’ve really been working on hitting a lot,” Brennan added. “We just came out today, and we were piecing the ball up right from the beginning. Hits are contagious with us.”
The Falcons, which had 14 hits in their 9-3 quarterfinal win over Lisbon, hope that kind of contagious hitting continues for one more day. They will play in their fourth state championship in school history and look for their fourth title, joining 1981, 1996 and 1999. However, a win on Thursday would be the school’s first 1A championship, as the 1981 squad won the 3A title and 1996 and 1999 reached the pinnacle in 2A.
The opponent, though, is one of the state’s most successful baseball programs. Kee, Lansing moved to 35-9 with a 5-3 come-from-behind win in nine innings over top-seeded St. Mary’s, Remsen in the other semifinal.
The Kee Hawks are in their 20th summer state tournament in school history and will play in their record 17th championship game. With their 35th state tournament win, they would grab their 10th summer championship and their 12th overall. Only Assumption and Newman Catholic have more state tournament wins, and only Assumption has won more championships (11).
“They put pressure on you,” Coach Patterson said. “They put the ball in play. We’ll just have to prepare and get after it. We’re going to come out, play hard tomorrow and see what happens.”
KMA-FM 99.1 will have the St. Albert/Kee 1A championship on Thursday at 12:00. View complete video interviews with Coach Patterson, Miller and Brennan below.