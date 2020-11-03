(Cedar Rapids) -- St. Albert’s Cinderella story will live on into the Class 1A state semifinals.
The Saintes (15-13) won their eighth consecutive match on Tuesday evening, shocking Class 1A power and top-ranked Janesville by scoring the match’s final seven points in a 25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24 state quarterfinal shocker.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“I think the girls surprised themselves a little bit,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz told KMA Sports.
“I don’t even know,” senior Allie Petry added. “That was unbelievable. Our team is something else.”
Petry served out the final six points of the shocking 7-0 run that finished the match. She opened the streak with a kill before a Lauren Williams block, a Williams kill, a Petry winner, another Williams block, an Elizabeth Elkins slam and one final Williams tip that found the floor.
“I’m not really a big serving girl,” Petry said. “I went back to serve and knew I had to get it in for my team. If I get in, maybe they would make a mistake.”
“My team just kept telling me to swing,” Williams said. “That really helps me and lifts me up.”
Mistakes were few and far between for St. Albert in the opening two sets. The team hit .300 in the opener and .378 in the second to put the favored Wildcats on their heels.
“We’ve known all along,” Coach Lantz said, “we had no pressure even to get here. We weren’t supposed to get here based on how we were seeded and our record. A lot of people looked past us, so this whole postseason run has had no pressure.”
Janesville found their groove late in the third set, scoring 14 of the final 18 points to push the match into a fourth. They appeared to be on their way to another victory before Petry, Williams and the rest of the Saintes had other ideas.
Petry and Williams had monster evenings with 25 and 17 kills, respectively, missing on just two swings each and hitting .460 and .441. Lainey Sheffield added a big night of her own with nine kills while Elkins had four, Georgie Bohnet pitched in three and Allison Narmi had two.
Setters Maddy Horvath (28) and Ella Klusman (22) combined for 50 assists while libero Landry Miller had a match-best 22 digs. Williams pitched in 17 digs and six blocks while Petry had 13 digs and Narmi was in on four blocks.
It was truly an all-around terrific performance for a St. Albert team that has now beat four ranked teams in their last eight matches.
“We really just trust each other,” Petry said. “We’re really confident in each other’s abilities to play the ball. It’s a lot of trust.”
St. Albert will meet No. 4 seeded Gladbrook-Reinbeck (33-2) on Wednesday evening at 8:00 PM on KMA-FM 99.1 in a 1A state semifinal. With No. 1 knocked out, there might not be any limits to what this team can do.
“We’ll go out and play our game,” Lantz said. “Enjoy the ride while we’re here. We want to represent Western Iowa and the Hawkeye Ten the best we can.”
Check out complete video interviews with Lantz, Petry and Williams below.