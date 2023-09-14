(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert volleyball overcame a first-set loss to down Shenandoah in four sets behind a gritty effort Thursday night.
The Saintes (6-6) held off Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Shenandoah (8-5) for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 26-16 win.
"It was a team win," St. Albert head coach Angie Lantz said. "It took all of us to get this thing done. Shenandoah is a skilled team. I'm just proud of how my team stepped up."
The first set was a back-and-forth affair. Up 19-18, Shenandoah closed the set with six of the final seven to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The two squads also traded blows early in the second set. St. Albert turned a 12-11 lead into a convincing 23-13 lead with an 11-2 run, and ultimately won the set to even the match at 1-1.
St. Albert rolled in set three, leading by as many as nine to take a 2-1 match lead. In set four, Shenandoah got out to an early lead, but the Saintes eventually settled in and took their first lead at 12-11 and never looked back en route to the win.
"We just needed to see (Shenandoah) live," Lantz said. "We just had to see what we needed to do to keep the ball in play."
St. Albert consistently kept the ball in play, led by the scrappy play of libero Ellie Monahan.
"Our blockers were a lot of help," Monahan said. "I read the hitters' hands. I like facing good hitters because they challenge me."
"Super scrappy tonight," Lantz said of her team's defense. "It didn't matter who it was. That's what we've relied on. This showed that."
The Saintes also had a balanced offense led by 10 kills from Georgie Bohnet.
"The shots were working," Bohnet said. "I had good sets, and the defense set us up for success."
Missy Evezic came off the bench for nine winners, Kylie Wesack had five and Naomi Sherrill added four.
"I liked how we moved the ball around," Lantz said. "Our setters didn't isolate. We moved the ball pin to pin and ran different patterns. Everyone kept the ball in play and did a great job."
Ashlynn Hodges led Shenandoah with 10 kills. The Fillies return to action Saturday at the Mount Ayr Tournament.
St. Albert's win snapped a three-game schneid. The Saintes head to the always-loaded Red Oak Tournament on Saturday.
"We talk all the time about learning from every match," Lantz said. "The previous matches will help push us forward."
View the full interviews with Monahan, Bohnet and Coach Lantz below.