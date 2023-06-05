(Council Bluffs) -- Like last year, the St. Albert softball team has been in several close games. The difference this year, though, is the Saintes' knack for persevering.
Coach Lyndsay Daley's squad is 5-2 with wins over Abraham Lincoln, Westwood, Shenandoah, Thomas Jefferson and Gehlen Catholic. Their losses came at the hands of Shenandoah and Bishop Garrigan.
"We're hitting the ball better," Daley said. "We always have solid pitching, but the big difference has been our hitting. They're starting to believe they're going to win every game they're in."
The Saintes have played six games decided by three runs or less. They are 4-2 in those outings. Last year, they were 4-10 in those games en route to an 8-21 record.
"We've tried to eliminate the big innings against us and get big innings," Daley said. "They trust their teammates, and they're a year older. We talked in the first week of practice about being in every game last year. I feel like we're doing that so far."
The Saintes hit .276 as a team. Katelynn Hendricks leads the lineup with a .421 average, while Kiera Hochstein (.370), Alexis Narmi (.348), Jessica McMartin (.300), Ella Narmi (.227), Anna Helton (.227), Olivia Gardner (.200) and Kylie Wesack (.182) are also part of the lineup.
"We put in some work in the offseason," Daley said of her offense. "I think that's starting to show. They trust each other. It doesn't just have to be our top three or batters. They're helping each other out."
While the Saintes' offense has been efficient, Daley feels they still have room to grow.
"We're still leaving a few too many runners in scoring position," she said. "We have to push those through. Those matter in close games."
The Narmi sisters -- Ella and Alexis -- lead the Saintes' pitching efforts. Alexis, a four-year starter, has a 1.57 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.
"She has grown so much," Daley said. "She's not trying to overpower people. She added a curveball before the season. It's been a nice complement to her screwball."
Ella has added a 5.25 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings.
St. Albert returns to action Monday night against a much-improved Clarinda team. That kicks off a busy week that also features doubleheaders with Kuemper Catholic (Tuesday) and Harlan (Thursday) and games against Missouri Valley (Wednesday) and AHSTW (Saturday).
"It's a long and hot week," Daley said. "We just keep talking about trusting each other and playing relaxed. We can't be down about things. That's the main thing. We'll try to stay relaxed and play some good ball."
Hear the full interview with Daley below.