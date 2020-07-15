(Council Bluffs) -- One of KMAland's most improved softball teams is ready to open the postseason Wednesday night on the KMAX-Stream.
Despite playing 16 less games than last season, the St. Albert Saintes saw a three-win improvement this year and sit at 7-10 heading into the postseason.
"The difference has been our expectations about going out and trying to win softball games," Coach Lyndsay Daley said. "We want to take it one game at a time, but we want to be in every game. A big goal was to win a lot more games and continue to improve our program."
The Saintes opened the season with tight losses to Harlan and Lewis Central and have also dropped close battles to Underwood, Creston and Denison-Schleswig. They've found themselves victorious in close games, too, including triumphs over Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic, Sidney and Abraham Lincoln. Coach Daley feels her team has learned about themselves in those tight games.
"Anytime you play a tight game against a really good team, those are always going to help you," Daley said. "We got tight in a couple of those games and we talked about those things."
The Saintes have been led offensively by the bats of Shelby Hatcher (.367, 9 RBI), Lainey Sheffield (.327, 6 RBI) and Bella Dingus (.271, 11 RBI), but the likes of Sarah Eggerling, Isabel Pershing and Presley Poor have also stepped up when called upon.
"It's strange because any given night we have someone else step up," Daley said. "We've had a lot of times where different girls have stepped up."
Perhaps the most pleasant surprise for the Saintes has come in the circle from eighth-grader Alexis Narmi. Narmi has made 15 starts and struck out 91 batters on her way to a 7-8 record. The frosh figures to be a name many Hawkeye Ten batters will pay notice to over the next five years.
"She's just been great," Daley said of Narmi. "She's a hard thrower and she realized she just isn't going to be able to overpower girls in this league. She's worked on her placement and movement. She's just continued to improve. I'm so thrilled to have her for the next four years."
The Saintes will face another team that has continued to improve all season behind an eighth-grade pitcher -- Treynor. The Cardinals enter the postseason at 9-4 behind a six-game winning streak in large part due to a matured team led by pitcher Jadyn Huisman.
The game also comes with a few intriguing storylines. Daley -- previously known as Lyndsay Patton -- played at Lewis Central under current Treynor Coach Kara Huisman while Dingus -- a Heartland Christian student -- played for Treynor until Heartland Christian formed a co-op with St. Albert this year.
"We tried to find a little video on them," Daley said. "We know they're going to be well-coached, ready to go and aggressive on the bases. We're going to have to play defense."
Wednesday's Class 2A Region 1 quarterfinal between Treynor and St. Albert can be heard on the KMAX-Stream at 7 p.m. with Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini on the call. The complete interview with Coach Daley can be heard below.