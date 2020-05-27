(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert has released their softball schedule for the 2020 season.
The Saintes are slated to open the season June 15th at home against Harlan, followed by another game the next night against Lewis Central.
Home games for the Saintes included contests against Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Sidney, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
The Saints will face Red Oak, Atlantic, Underwood, Creston, Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills and Clarinda on the road.
The complete schedule can be viewed below.
