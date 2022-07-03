(Council Bluffs) -- The defending Class 1A state champion is off to a good start in their defense.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
St. Albert (17-15) rolled to a 17-0 Class 1A District 2 First Round win over East Mills (6-13) on Saturday.
“We were hitting the ball pretty good,” Coach Duncan Patterson said. “The last few games we struggled putting it in play, but we have to go in with the mentality we can hit anybody and be ready to swing.”
The Falcons didn’t have to do much swinging during their biggest inning of the night, scoring six second-inning runs on just one hit, five walks and an East Mills error. However, the victory started and ended with a bang.
DJ Weilage led off the bottom of the first with a home run off the right field foul pole, and Daniel McGrath finished it with a walk-off three-run bomb in the fourth.
“I definitely thought it was going foul,” Weilage said. “It started curving right and then came back in.”
“I was just going up there trying to put it in a gap and got a hold of it,” McGrath said.
In between the Weilage and McGrath shots, the Falcons put together eight hits, took eight walks and were hit by two pitches. It seemed reminiscent of St. Albert’s relentless offense that won a state championship in the 2021 summer.
“They’ve seen a lot these last 30 games,” Coach Patterson said of his team playing with a target on their back. “They shouldn’t be surprised with anything. You look at our stats compared to last year, and they’re not even close. But they are getting better, and that was the goal.”
McGrath led the offense with five RBI while Weilage was 2-for-2 with two RBI and three runs scored. Jeremiah Sherrill added two hits and three RBI, Cael Hobbs posted three hits and Carter White reached base all three times with two walks, one single and three runs scored.
“We have a lot of young guys,” McGrath said. “The game gets on them quick. It’s just slowing everybody down and getting everybody on the right track.”
Hobbs threw the first 3 2/3 innings and struck out six while giving up just one hit to East Mills’ Zach Thornburg. Owen Marshall entered for the final out.
The Falcons now turn their attention to a district semifinal on Tuesday back home against West Harrison.
“They’ve got four or five decent players that will put the ball in play,” Coach Patterson said. “They’ve got some good arms. It’s going to be a challenge. Hopefully, we can come out and hit like we did tonight.”
East Mills will return all but Keegan Poorker from this year’s roster. Check out the full video interview with Coach Patterson, McGrath and Weilage below.