(Council Bluffs) -- For the second consecutive year, a St. Albert bowler is the KMAland Boys Bowler of the Year.
This year's honor goes to St. Albert junior Adam Denny, who pieced together a remarkable season culminating with a state championship.
Denny was a key cog in the most successful season in St. Albert program history, which featured a Hawkeye Ten team title and the top seed at the Class 1A State Tournament.
The state champion averaged a 232.65 score per game and a 465.31 score per series, the third-best in the state. He knocked down 6,049 pins this season, the most in the state.
Denny credits his success to his teammates: Hadyn Piskorski and Evan White. Piskorski claimed third at the state meet, and White was last year's KMAland Bowler of the Year.
"We all push each other to be better," Denny said. "We strive to be better. When we see things we don't like, we say something, work on it and fix it. I think that's why we had so much success this year."
Denny says things weren't going the way he wanted at the start of the year.
"At the beginning of the year, I wasn't excited for the season," he said. "I had a stellar cross country season, but I wasn't mentally prepared for bowling yet. I hadn't been doing well at bowling before the season. I struggled to find the pins, but my coach fixed me up, and I got where I needed to be."
Denny points to a holiday tournament as the turning point in his successful bowling season.
"I bowled a 507 series," he said. "I was like, 'Whoa. I'm actually capable of bowling these scores."
The strong showing led to confidence and results.
"A few weeks later, I bowled two more 500 series," Denny said. "That gave me the confidence to just bowl."
His confidence allowed him to shine on the state's brightest state. He earned the No. 4 seed in the state tournament and opened with a two-point win over Clarke's Ashton Giza and followed with a 221-167 win over Maquoketa's Lucas Ihrig. He saved his best performance for last, bowling a 270 game en route to beating Sigourney's Brock Alderson.
"I'm proud of knocking the pins down in the seeding round," he said. "It proved we were the best team there."
Eight days removed from the thrilling title, Denny says the realization of what he accomplished has finally sunk in.
"It's a big award," he said. "It's amazing. I'm one of three people."
Denny hopes to repeat as a senior.
"Whether I will get there or not is up to how much I work put forward, but I would love to repeat."
Check out the full interview with Denny below.