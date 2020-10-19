(Sidney) -- There will be a new state champion in Class 1A.
The St. Albert volleyball team made sure of it on Monday evening, dispatching Sidney in a 1A regional opener, 25-19, 25-13, 28-26.
The Saintes (11-13) won their fourth consecutive match behind 21 kills from senior star Allie Petry.
“We’re very happy to walk out of this gym with a win,” Coach Angie Lantz said after the match. “It’s a tough gym to play in, and Sidney is well-prepared. They played a great match tonight.”
The Cowgirls (15-16), which won last year’s 1A state championship, showed plenty of flashes within their young roster throughout the year and throughout the match on Monday. They shared the first 18 points of the match, fought off a trio of match points in the third and constantly displayed their signature scrappiness.
However, Petry and her teammates were just too much for Sidney, which featured just two seniors on this year’s roster. The Iowa State commit had eight kills in the opening set to set the tone.
“I’m just playing for my team out here,” Petry said. “I really wanted this to not be our last game, so I just had the mentality tonight to put them away.”
Junior Maddy Horvath had 28 total assists for the St. Albert offense while freshman Georgie Bohnet (7), Lauren Williams (5), Elizabeth Elkins (4) and Allison Narmi (4) combined on 20 kills.
“I’m just really proud of this team,” Horvath added. “We knew it was not going to be easy tonight, and I think we came through and played for each other.”
Coach Lantz was also proud of her team’s defense, which had to match up with Sidney’s constant returns.
“(Libero) Landry Miller had some defensive plays she kind of surprised herself with tonight,” Lantz said. “We stepped up our defense and were scrappier than we have been. We had to go back and forth with these guys, because I knew they were going to be scrappy.”
Sidney showed that plenty during late runs in the first and third sets. In the third, they fended off three St. Albert match points and even had a set point of their own before succumbing to the Saintes. Paige Smith had nine kills in her final match for Sidney while Avery Dowling passed out 24 assists. Lily Johnson also played in a Sidney uniform for the final time.
St. Albert now focuses their attention on Fremont-Mills Wednesday evening in a 1A Region 2 quarterfinal.
“I know they’ve got a strong outside and then three rotations around they’ve got a strong middle,” Lantz said. “I know they have a setter that can get those kids the ball. We’ll get back on the film and be ready to go.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Lantz, Petry and Horvath below.