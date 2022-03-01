(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert has hired Dave Plendl as its new activities director.
The school announced the hiring in a release to KMA Sports.
Plendl comes to Council Bluffs from Wyoming. He recently served as the assistant principal and activities director at Torrington, Wyoming.
Plendl spent 30 years coaching at Omaha Northwest and has also coached at Mount Michael Benedictine and Elkhorn.
Plendl replaces Ken Schrieber, who is retiring after 35 years at St. Albert.
View the full release from St. Albert below.