(Malvern) — The St. Albert boys basketball team held Stanton at arm’s length all night and pulled away late to move into a district final.
The Falcons (11-11) picked up a 58-43 win Thursday night in Malvern to move back to .500 on the season.
“I thought we played really good defense, and we were really tough,” said St. Albert Head Coach Larry Peterson. “Offensively, I think we struggled a little bit. It’s hard to pick up against that 1-3-1 they run with how active they were. We never panicked when they made a run and stayed with what we do.”
Playing without two starters, the shorthanded Falcons raced out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter, aided by a deep three-pointer from Colin Lillie near the horn.
Stanton would actually outscore St. Albert in the second and third quarters, but it wasn’t enough to make a significant dent in the deficit. The Falcons led 28-20 at the break and held a 35-28 lead after three, despite going the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third without a bucket.
Stanton got the game back within six points twice early in the fourth quarter, but St. Albert hit 5-of-8 free throws in the final frame and pulled away for the 15-point win.
“I was really pleased with our defensive effort,” said Peterson. “We had a few good practices leading up to this and it really paid off.”
Lillie led the Falcon offensive effort with 17 points, while Carter White tallied 16 points and four assists. Dan McGrath scored six points, while pulling down 13 rebounds in the win.
St. Albert moves into a district final Tuesday night at Clarinda against East Mills in a game you can hear on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Peterson and White in a video you can view below.
Stanton was led by Carter Johnson, who turned in 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.