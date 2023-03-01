(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert bowling superstar Adam Denny ended his career as a two-time state champion.
He also ends his time on The Hill as a two-time KMAland Bowler of the Year Award recipient.
"It's extremely rewarding," Denny said. "I work on bowling seven days a week. It's something that was on my mind but something I never thought I would accomplish."
For Denny, bowling extends beyond just something he's done as a competitive sport or with friends.
"It's a way to bond with my family," Denny said. "My dad took off every Monday when we were kids to take my brother and I bowling. When my brother went out for the bowling team in his freshman year, it set the tone for me to do the same. I was going to try my hardest. I wanted to get to state, but I didn't think I had enough talent to (win a state title)."
Denny proved he was plenty talented last year when he claimed the Class 1A state title as a junior. He entered this season focused on repeating.
"I had an extreme amount of pressure," Denny said. "I kept thinking people would call me a fraud if I (didn't repeat). I felt I had to prove it wasn't a fluke."
Denny proved his first title wasn't a fluke, but his numbers were not as good as they were last year. Denny knocked down 5,475 pins with a 300 high game and 248 high series.
He drew the number one seed in the 1A Individual Tournament and started the tournament with a win over Clarinda's Levi Wise. It would not be his only familiar foe in the tournament. He beat Clarke's Ashton Giza in a rematch from last year's state tournament to reach the state finals, where he met teammate and dear friend Cole Pekny.
Denny ultimately beat Pekny for the title.
"This year meant less," Denny said. "It was drowned out by the sorrow that I had to face my teammate in the finals. It was sad that I went back-to-back by beating my best friend and former teammate. We knew it could happen. We were going to do whatever we could do to lighten the mood, but the coaches made us actually bowl. I had to do it, but I didn't want to."
With his high school career behind him, Denny appreciates the memories he made at St. Albert. Not only did he become a two-time state champ, but he also helped spark a resurgence in the St. Albert bowling program.
"I'm going to remember the team," he said. "The team is five of my best friends and myself. I'm going to miss a lot of those people. I've had so much fun with these guys."
Denny's award marks the third consecutive year a St. Albert bowler has claimed this honor. Evan White collected this accolade in 2021.
Hear the full interview with Denny below.