(Council Bluffs) – The St. Albert girls basketball team used a big second quarter run and knocked down eight threes to move to within one win of the State Tournament.
The Class 1A No. 7 Saintes pulled away and never looked back in a 70-42 win over East Mills Friday night in a regional semifinal.
"It took us a little while to feel them out tonight," said Head Coach Dick Wettengel. "We got up early and they made a nice little comeback to tie it up. I kept telling our girls that our advantage was inside, they weren't quite as tall as us. I kept reminding them of that and finally we started going to the well some and that's what created some separation."
St. Albert led 17-14 after one quarter, before East Mills scored the first 5 of the second quarter to take their first and only lead of the game at 19-17. From that point on, St. Albert outscored the Wolverines 22-4, most of that with East Mills’ leading scorer Emily Williams on the bench with foul trouble.
St. Albert continued to pull away in the third, outscoring the Wolverines 15-9, before closing out the 70-42 victory.
"When you've got those bigs we can throw in to, they're going to double down and try to do as good of job as they can stopping our bigs," said Wettengel. "That opens it up on the outside. Ella (Klusman) got some nice looks in the first half especially."
Ella Klusman led three Saintes in double figures with 21 points, including four three-pointers, and five rebounds.
"Having a team like this, we have so much depth," said Klusman. "If someone is having an off day, someone can come in and we can still get momentum. It's a great team and a great community to play in."
Lilly Krohn finished with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Missy Evezic had a dominate second half to tally 15 points and eight boards.
The win moves the Saintes to a Class 1A Regional Final next Wednesday against No. 14 Martensdale-St. Marys at Atlantic.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Klusman and Wettengel in a video you can view below.
East Mills was led by Williams, who scored 15 points in limited action. Aspen Crouse added nine points in the defeat.