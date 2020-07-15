(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert's first regional quarterfinal victory in quite some time was one their fans won't soon forget.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
The Saintes most prominent postseason victory since at least 1994 came courtesy of an eight-inning 5-4 winner over Treynor in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal Wednesday night on the KMAX-Stream.
"I'm just so proud of these girls," Coach Lyndsay Daley said. "They just never gave up."
Eighth-grader Alexis Narmi played well beyond her years, shining in the circle and driving in the game-winning run in extra innings.
"Big win for the team, making it one step further," Narmi said.
In a battle of what is likely a precursor of the next four years of softball in KMAland, Narmi went toe-to-toe in the circle with Treynor eighth-grader Jadyn Huisman before ultimately claiming the victory behind an eight-strikeout performance.
"Two talented eighth-graders for sure, we'll see some good battles in the future," Daley said. "Lex (Alexis) was just hitting her spots, she wasn't trying to overpower girls."
"I had my defense behind me the entire time tonight," Narmi said of her performance. "Really proud of my defense backing me up."
Treynor and St. Albert traded blows throughout the evening. The Saintes drew first blood with a run in the first, but Treynor responded with two runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead. However, St. Albert countered in the bottom and tied the contest at 2. St. Albert regained the lead in the fourth with an RBI from former Treynor catcher Bella Dingus, only for Treynor to tie it in the fifth with an RBI from Stella Umphreys.
In the sixth inning, Shelby Hatcher mounted a sacrifice fly to drive in a run -- her third RBI of the night -- to give St. Albert a 4-3 lead.
However, they weren't done trading punches. Treynor tied the game in the seventh with an RBI from Tori Castle. The Cardinals had an opportunity to take the lead, but could not convert.
St. Albert had a chance to walk it off in the seventh and had a runner on third with one out, but Huisman clamped down and forced extras. Treynor's bats went down in order to start the eighth, setting the stage for the Saintes to try to walk off again.
Dingus started the inning with a walk. Lainey Sheffield grounded out and Shelby Hatcher reached on a fielder's choice that ended with Isabel Pershing -- Dingus' courtesy runner -- getting thrown out at home to bring Narmi up to the plate with two outs and a runner on second.
The eighth-grader calmly sent one into right field that dropped for a hit and scored Hatcher to keep the Saintes' season alive.
"One run, that's all we needed. That was a good hit," Narmi said. "All I thought was .. get down, don't get caught."
"As an eighth-grader, she's so calm and cool," Daley said. "She stepped in there with confidence and she had it."
Shelby Hatcher shined for the Saintes Wednesday night with two hits and three RBI.
"I was just trying to make contact, let it go and let my teammates on the bases do their job."
Treynor's offense was led by two hits and two runs from Alyssa Kellar. Huisman was credited with the tough loss, striking out five and scattering six hits. The Cardinals see their season come to a close at 9-5.
St. Albert's victory was their eighth of the season, which doubles their win total from last year despite playing 15 less games.
"We've really worked hard the last few years to turn the program," Daley said. "We're not done yet."
Up next for the Saintes is a Friday night showdown with 2A No. 5 ranked West Monona. The Spartans beat AHSTW in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday night behind one of the state's strikeout leaders Lexi Lander.
The Saintes will turn their attention to a showdown in Onawa with the hopes of shocking the state.
"We're going to have to play a little bit of small ball, just put it in play and see what happens," Daley said.
"We play it just like any other game, calm, collective and going in to win. Just got to keep our bats going," Hatcher and Narmi echoed.
The complete interviews with Narmi, Hatcher and Coach Daley can be viewed below.