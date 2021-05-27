(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert uses a late inning rally to win a battle in the bluffs by defeating next door neighbor Abraham Lincoln 11-8.
The 2021 baseball season has begun in the state of Iowa and two teams that are separated in every way except for location met at Chuck Wolever Field in a battle of two undefeated teams in Council Bluffs. It was the Lynx who jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead on the Falcons after 4 straight singles and 2 walks off of junior pitcher Carter White.
“I just kept telling them that it’s a long game, there are 21 outs, both sides we just have to play. We’ve got to keep playing, keep pushing it, figure out how to get on base, and put the ball in play. You saw what happened once we did,” head coach Duncan Patterson said.
Things got started for St. Albert offensively in the bottom half of the 2nd with the first Falcon hit belonging to Jaxson Lehnen who finished 3-4 with 5 RBIs.
“I was just thinking get a base hit and get the runners across,” Lehnen said.
After a tough 2nd inning for White it was on to relief pitching from junior Daniel McGrath who finished the rest of the game only allowing 3 hits and 1 earned run.
“He didn’t throw much last year. He comes sidearmish so we are going to try and use him a little bit more, it’s a different angle for the hitters,” Patterson said. “I think he performed and did what he had to do to keep us in it.”
St. Albert continued to hang around until the bottom of the 6th inning where the offense exploded. Jeff Miller reached first on a throwing error from 3rd baseman Miguel Olivares and stole second and third on the next two pitches. This was followed by a Cael Hobbs walk who then also got to second on a stolen base. With back to back outs it looked like the Falcons would strand two runners in scoring position to either tie or take the lead.
Good plate vision from Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherril forced two walks to bring the tying run in. Then a 2 RBI double by Lehnen gave the Falcons their first lead of the night, which they did not return.
“It was good. We were all pumped up in the dugout, all we wanted to do was get those runs across,” Lehnen said.
Brendan Monahan would close the game out for the Falcons to improve to 3-0 on the 2021 season. Abraham falls to 2-1 and will play host to LeMars in a doubleheader this evening. St. Albert will host Lewis Central. Patterson shared his team's expectations for the season.
“They want to get further than they did last year. It’s a tough road. We are going to play a lot of games, face different competition, different pitchers that hopefully they can build on, and play better when it gets to the end,” Patterson said.
To see the full video from tonight's game click below.