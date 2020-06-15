(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert multi-sporter Jordyn Blaha could have pursued any number of sports at the next level. However, it’s track that always had her attention.
“All throughout high school, my coaches would talk to me about college, and I would never want to talk to any college coaches about anything other than track,” Blaha told KMA Sports. “I always knew, in the back of my mind, the sport I wanted to try in college would be track.”
With that decision in mind, Blaha went forward with choosing the Buena Vista track program.
“(Coach Colt Slack) contacted me and just acted like he wanted me,” Blaha said. “He was contacting me, checking on me and just asking about my college plans.”
Blaha says she decided to check out the Storm Lake school and quickly found an inviting environment.
“I really liked it up there,” she said. “Coach Slack said they are very close, and everyone knows everyone. It’s a team environment, and I’m excited to join it.”
Blaha says she will likely stick with sprints at the next level and is plenty excited to enjoy and take advantage of BV’s facilities.
“I’ve never even had a track to run on or been in a track facility,” she said, “so I’m excited for that.”
Listen to the complete interview with Blaha linked below.