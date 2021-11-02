(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert's Sydnie Collins has been a pivotal part of the Lewis Central swim team's success this season and has broken records in the process.
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate Female Athlete of the Week joined Tuesday's Upon Further Review to discuss her swimming career and successful season.
Collins shined at last week's City Meet, playing a hand in four golds and two meet records.
Individually, she won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, breaking the meet record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.70.
Collins was also a member of the champion 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams, helping break another record in the 200 freestyle.
"I honestly was not expecting anything like that," she said. "Our goal was to have fun and swim events that we don't usually swim, but I decided to swim the 50 and 200 because I enjoy those events. I was not expecting anything spectacular. I was just having fun."
Collins' fun has not been without hard work, though, which has led to improvement.
"I've grown a lot," she said. "Especially as a sprinter. The 100 backstroke is my main event, and I've been working really hard on it. I put in a lot of work in practice and go to morning practices with my mom at the Y(MCA). Those little things you know can work on and improve on have helped a lot."
Collins was a state qualifier in the 100 backstroke last year and wants to do the same this year. She'll get her chance on Saturday when the Titans trek to Johnston for their regional meet. Saturday's meet features a wide variety of teams from all over the state, including Ames, Cedar Rapids Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Des Moines Roosevelt, Fairfield, Johnston, Marshalltown and Williamsburg.
"We are going to see some fast schools," Collins said. "I'm just excited to get out there and swim my fastest. I'm hoping to be sub-minute in the 100 back and hopefully, a 24 (second) split in the 200 freestyle relay."
With the regional meet looming, Collins says her approach is to stay mentally prepared.
"I've worked on calming myself," she said. "Sometimes, I get really nervous. Swimming takes a lot of mental toughness. I've swam this race 100 times, so I know how it should feel. I have to mentally prepare myself for it."
Check out the full interview with Collins below.