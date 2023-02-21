(Waterloo) -- St. Albert’s Adam Denny repeated as a state champion on Tuesday at the Class 1A bowling tournament.
Denny, who won the championship for the second straight year at Waterloo’s Maple Lanes, beat teammate and best friend Cole Pekny in the championship.
“It was awful,” Denny said of his facing his teammate. “I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it. We theorized this would happen, so we tried to figure out some ways to get around it. Make it a joke match. But the coaches forced us to play an actual match.”
“It was terrible,” Pekny added of playing against Denny, “but it was bowling against my best friend. It was good.”
Denny’s triumph finished an incredible run through the day. After a 769 series placed him as the top seed in the eight-man elimination bracket, he posted a 246 in his quarterfinal, a 249 in his semifinal and a 267 in the championship.
“If you’re shooting those scores, you’re missing one or two or three shots a game,” Denny said. “I think Maple Lanes is just a real good bowling alley for my shot. Every shot I throw seems to find the pocket somehow. It doesn’t matter if I miss left or right. I was lucky sometimes.”
Pekny’s run to the final started with a 714 series and a No. 3 seed in the bracket. He followed with scores of 238 and 249 to win his bracket play matches.
“Coming in, I was actually tired,” Pekny said, “but then I felt pretty good after my first three individual games. I kind of knew (I could face Denny). I just take it now as I know how to bowl here next year.”
Denny and Pekny actually beat a pair of familiar foes in their quarterfinal battles. Denny’s 246 was 10 pins better than Clarinda’s Levi Wise while Pekny won a strong battle with Tyson Bramble, also of Clarinda, who finished with a 213.
“It was fun,” Wise said. “I’m friends with (Adam), so it made it even better. We both put our best balls out there, but he just came out on top.”
“It was really nice,” Bramble said. “I wasn’t too worried about it because I was bowling with Cole, and we know him. It definitely takes a lot of nerves out of it because it was just friendly competition in bowling to see who gets better.”
Bramble had a 680 series in pre-bracket play to qualify sixth while Wise edged St. Albert Jackson Wigington for the No. 8 spot with a 651.
Wigington had a 646 in ninth while Southeast Warren’s Owen Williams was 16th with a 606, Alex Razee of Shenandoah took 20th with a 587, Maddox Muston came in 24th for Sergeant Bluff-Luton with a 557 and Gunner Steiner was 28th for Shenandoah with a 521.
St. Albert’s Bailey Secrest highlighted Class 1A girls bowlers, qualifying with the second-best pre-bracket score of 631. However, the freshman standout took a tough 204-203 defeat in the quarterfinal matchup with Charles City’s Claire Girkin.
“I kind of wish it was two out of three,” Secrest said, “but you can’t get what you want. I sometimes overthink and rethink things, and I overthought that ninth frame. It makes you want to not do that next year. It was my freshman year, so at least I got to the quarterfinals.”
Other KMAlanders in the 1A girls tournament included Harlan’s Ivy Stevens (14th, 579), St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet (16th, 570) and Alexis Narmi (26th, 479), Clarinda’s Andi Woods (17th, 555), Ally Johnson (20th, 525) and Maddie Smith (23rd, 513) and Shenandoah’s Hannah Stearns (24th, 502), Taylor Davis (29th, 468) and Jaylan Gray (32nd, 439).
Check out complete video interviews below with Denny, Pekny, Wise, Bramble and Secrest.