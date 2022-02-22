(Waterloo) -- St. Albert’s Adam Denny, the Lewis Central girls and the Denison-Schleswig boys claimed state bowling championships on Tuesday in Waterloo.
Denny, who won the 1A individual championship, finished the preliminary individual round with a 712 to place fourth among the 32 qualifiers. He had a 230, a 246 and a 236 in the individual games. Teammate Hayden Piskorski was just ahead of him at No. 3 after posting a 739 (269-238-232).
Both Denny and Piskorski advanced out of the quarterfinal round in their head-to-head bracketed matchups. Denny edged Ashton Giza of Clarke, 279 to 277, while Piskorski beat Cody Huinker of Waukon, 279 to 246. Denny added a 221-167 win over Lucas Ihrig of Maquoketa while Piskorski fell by one pin to Sigourney-Keota’s Brock Alderson, 258 to 257.
Denny exacted a little St. Albert revenge in the championship, rolling to a 270 to 181 win to claim the 1A title. Piskorski, meanwhile, took third with a 182 to 176 win over Ihrig. Other area finishers in 1A boys:
11. Jon Piper, Red Oak (210-234-209 = 653)
14. Evan White, St. Albert (223-194-232 = 649)
15. Alex Razee, Shenandoah (211-246-189 = 646)
19. Tyson Bramble, Clarinda (193-244-192 = 629)
30. Dalton Athen, Shenandoah (192-172-152 = 516)
In the Class 2A team girls tournament, Lewis Central claimed the team championship. The Titans came out of the preliminary Baker rounds with 2596 pins and sixth overall. Denison-Schleswig had 2566 pins in seventh. Both Hawkeye Ten teams advanced with wins in the quarterfinals. LC beat LeMars in four games while Denison-Schleswig knocked off Fort Dodge in four.
In a semifinal showdown of Hawkeye Ten teams, Lewis Central claimed the win in three straight and continued the momentum with a sweep in the championship over Newton. The Monarchs, meanwhile, lost the third-place match with Western Dubuque in four games.
The Denison-Schleswig boys came out of the 2A preliminary Baker round with the sixth-highest pin total of 2989. The Monarchs quickly rounded into form with 3-1 wins over Ottumwa and North Scott in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. They followed with a dominant performance in a sweep of Oskaloosa in the championship to claim the team title.
Harlan’s Kaster put together a big day of her own, finishing fourth in the Class 1A girls individual tournament. Kaster had the fifth-best series in the preliminary round with scores of 189, 193 and 203 for a 585 pin total. Kaster followed with a win in her quarterfinal head-to-head matchup with Vinton-Shellsburg’s Anna Becker, posting a school-record 266.
Kaster cooled down in the next game, falling in the semifinals to eventual state champion Kennady Bigwood of Camanche (204-169) and then put up a 239 to beat Tripoli’s Lauren Funk, who finished with a 171 pin total, to take third. Other area finishers in 1A girls:
11. Dakota Wise, Clarinda (146-181-213 = 540)
15. Abby Polley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (189-179-162 = 530)
18. Aly Johnson, Clarinda (145-196-161 = 502)
19. Andi Woods, Clarinda (179-151-163 = 493)
28. Sophia Grote, Harlan (150-128-151 = 429)
30. Emma Herr, Shenandoah (126-125-155 = 406)