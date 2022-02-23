(Council Bluffs) -- A thrilling and impressive week of KMAland bowling continued on Tuesday with St. Albert’s Adam Denny and Hadyn Piskorski capturing top three finishes in the 1A boys individual tournament.
Denny won the state championship while Piskorski narrowly missed joining his teammate in the final before claiming third place.
“It’s indescribable,” Denny told KMA Sports. “It was a new feeling for me. I had never done that well, certainly not over six games. Especially in the first game of the bracket. I had to roll a 279 to even advance.”
Denny opened the day with a 230 before a 246 and a 236 gave him a 712 series that was good enough for the No. 4 seed in the eight-man bracket. From there, it was just a one game head-to-head battle.
The Falcons junior bowled the aforementioned 279 to beat Ashon Giza of Clarke’s 277, then followed with a 221 to Maquoketa’s Lucas Ihrig’s 167 in the semifinal. In the championship, Denny put up another big number, posting a 270 to beat Brock Alderson of Sigourney-Keota’s 181 and claim the state title.
“I had to roll really high numbers just to get (to the bracket),” Denny said. “Once you get there, you have to roll high numbers to win state. My average was 253 to win state. You’re missing one or two shots a game.”
While Denny was making his run, Piskorski – a senior – was also faring well. In the preliminary round, Piskorski actually out-shot his teammate with a 739 series behind a 269-238-232 run and nabbed the No. 3 seed.
Piskorski put up a 279 of his own in the opening round to beat Waukon’s Cody Huinker, who had a 246, and then lost by one pin, 258 to 257, to Alderson in the semifinal round. He bounced back for a 182-176 win over Ihriq in the third-place match.
“I didn’t really feel like I was bowling at the state tournament,” Piskorski said. “It was kind of like it was just happening. I was throwing the ball where I needed to, and I was just telling myself to keep going for it.”
Piskorski says he and Denny talked about potentially facing off in the bracket round.
“We knew if we had to face each other it was going to be heartbreaking for one of us, whether it was in the finals or the quarterfinals,” he said. “It was either going to be a big number or a slugfest on who can pick up spares the most.”
Denny cruised in the championship round, but he says he never stopped his focus on the next frame.
“Not until I bowled the final shot in the 10th, I didn’t celebrate one thing,” he said. “When I did, I turned around and saw everybody’s faces lighting up. My family members were crying. I was filled with joy. It was a great feeling as I watched my teammates hug and congratulate me.”
Listen to much more with Denny and Piskorski from Wednesday’s UFR below.