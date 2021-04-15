(Council Bluffs) -- Another KMAland volleyball standout will join the Buena Vista program.
St. Albert’s Elizabeth Elkins is set to become the latest to navigate their way from KMAland to the Storm Lake school.
“It’s a great school,” Elkins told KMA Sports. “I really love their volleyball program. I knew I wanted to be close to home, and they have a great science program. I want to major in biology or pre-med. I just really like their program.”
Elkins says the process of making her move to the school began right before she played in the state volleyball tournament.
“I let them know that I was interested,” she said. “They responded very quickly, and they were really interested in me. I sent my stats, and they came to a couple games. I just really like that they were very interested in me.”
Elkins is set to join former KMAlanders Jade Hays (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Sydney McLaren (St. Albert) and Taylor Wedemeyer (Clarinda) on the roster.
“Those are great players, and I knew they were going to be on the team when I was talking to the coaches,” Elkins said. “It just shows how Southwest Iowa volleyball is really great. I would really like a chance to play with those girls. They’re amazing.”
Elkins, who averaged 1.1 kills, 0.6 digs and 0.4 blocks per set in the 2020 season, says she hopes for the opportunity to hit on the outside.
“Nothing is for sure, but I did tell them I preferred playing outside,” Elkins said. “But I can do whatever they need me to do.”
Listen to the complete interview with Elkins from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.