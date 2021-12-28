(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert sophomore Missy Evezic has used her height to her advantage this year and recently collected Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Evezic finished 2021 on a high note with 23 points and 13 rebounds in her team's win over Kuemper last Tuesday.
"I know rebounding is important during games," she said. "I knew I needed to get up there and shoot well. Their defense is good, so I had to work around them and focus."
Evezic averages 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest for the Saintes. She averaged 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds last year as a freshman. The 6-foot-4 Evezic has grown, both literally and within her skillset.
"My freshman year was tough," she said. "I felt like I grew. I was OK at rebounding, but I feel like I'm getting better. I was nervous in my freshman year because it was a big step up, but I've had a lot of people help me in my role."
Evezic currently sits third in the Hawkeye Ten in rebounds (73), field goal percentage (52.8%) and offensive rebounds (34).
"When you are 6'4, you get an advantage," she said. "But you also need to control yourself and have a steady shot. If you don't, it doesn't help. Freshman year, I wasn't using it to my advantage."
St. Albert is 5-3 this season with wins over Tri-Center, Clarinda, Creston, Shenandoah and Kuemper Catholic, while their losses are to Harlan, Lewis Central and Underwood.
"The season has been pretty good," Evezic said. "We had a rough start, but I feel like we are getting into our roles and doing good. We are starting to come together, and it's showing in our games, which is exciting."
The Saintes return to action on January 4th when they face Red Oak. They are a young bunch with only one senior, but they've shown promise this season and appear primed for another postseason push.
"We're emphasizing turnovers and making sure we aren't making as many mistakes," Evezic said. "Our turnovers and free throws are what we need to work on to make sure we are playing our game."
Check out the full interview with Evezic below.