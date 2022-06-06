(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert big man Alex Gast will take his 6-foot-7 frame to Central next year to play basketball for the Dutch.
"I'm very excited," Gast said. "Being a college athlete is something I've wanted to be. The opportunity to do it is fantastic. The work I've put in to get to this point makes it even more special. It's exciting and fulfilling to see all the hours in the gym pay off."
Gast had his choice among the American Rivers Conference schools but ultimately felt at home at Central.
"It came down to what feels like home," he said. "And what could offer me academic and athletic benefits. I wanted somewhere I could feel at home for four years."
The town of Pella appealed to Gast, too.
"I loved the town," he said. "I immediately felt I could spend my next four years there. I couldn't shake that feeling."
Gast joins a Dutch squad that went 7-17 last season.
"I think the work ethic I saw gave me a good feeling about what I was getting into," he said. "It assured me I was making the right decision."
Gast averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Falcons last year. Gast grew comfortable in his height at St. Albert and wants to use his size as an advantage at the collegiate level.
"Working on my shooting is good for any big guy," he said. "I want to be more situationally aware and be the best teammate I can be. I want to win, grow as a person and grow my game."
