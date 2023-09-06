(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert junior Parker Heisterkamp is winning on the cross country courses and football fields.
Heisterkamp is coming off a successful week for the St. Albert cross country and football programs, earning him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Heisterkamp started his memorable week by winning his first race at the high school level. He ran a 15:23.66 at Thursday's Logan-Magnolia meet to take top honors.
"It was surreal," he said. "It was my first ever win, which was awesome. I got out pretty fast and was in the top three. About a mile and a half in, I made my move and kept the pedal to the medal."
That alone would have made Heisterkamp worthy of Athlete of the Week. Twenty-four hours later, he caught a touchdown in St. Albert's 24-8 win over West Monona.
"First career touchdown," he said. "Not a bad week. We're excited because we're 1-0 in the district."
A long-time football player, Heisterkamp ran in junior high but initially didn't in high school. Former St. Albert standout Colin Lillie persuaded Heisterkamp to return to cross country last year.
"He kept trying to get me to go out," Heisterkamp said. "I gave in the week before the conference meet. I saw some success, so I decided to do it. It's a lot on my body, but I have great coaches and a great trainer that allows me to stay fresh."
With a successful week in the books, Heisterkamp hopes for more success in both sports.
"A big goal of mine is to medal in state cross country," he said. "And we definitely want to make the playoffs for football."
St. Albert football returns Friday against Underwood while the cross country team returns to action on Saturday at the Lewis Central Invitational. Hear the full interview with Heisterkamp below.