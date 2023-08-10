(KMAland) -- A soon-to-be 8th grader at St. Albert won his second national championship this past weekend in Des Moines.
Evan Lillie claimed the 14-year-old 3000 AAU National Championship at Drake Stadium, running a time of 9:13.33.
“I’m feeling good about it,” Lillie told KMA Sports. “It was a pretty fun race. We started out pretty fast, and it came down to the last 200.”
Lillie, who won a 1500 national championship in Florida two years ago, says his abilities come with plenty of hard work.
“I run with my brother (Colin) and his friends, and I swim, so I think that helps,” he said. “I run in the morning and go swim probably a mile everyday.”
Even with the previous success at the national level, Lillie says he wasn’t feeling completely confident heading into the race.
“It was pretty surprising,” he said. “I was just hoping for a top three finish.”
For Lillie, running is in his blood and it’s a passion.
“My parents have always been runners, so that’s how I kind of got going in it,” he said. “I started running with my brother and my dad, and I was probably 9 or 10 when I realized (I was pretty good). (In running), if you win, you know you’re better. In other sports, it’s kind of an opinion on who is better, but if you win the race, you know you are better.”
