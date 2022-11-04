(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert senior Colin Lillie recently opted to take his running talents to the Division I level.
On Friday, the two-time state medalist joined Upon Further Review to discuss his commitment to run at Northern Iowa.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity," Lillie said. "I'm excited to get things going at the next level."
Lillie says his path to Cedar Falls began in his junior year.
"After my junior track season, coaches reached out," he said. "I went on my visit and did a couple in the fall. UNI just felt like the place I wanted to be."
Lillie chose UNI over interest from Drake, North Dakota State and Northwest Missouri State.
"I had amazing visits," he said. "But Fargo (NDSU) was a little too cold and too far away from home for me. It came down to Northern Iowa and Northwest Missouri State."
When it came down to it, he felt more at home with the Panthers.
"The main thing was the culture," he said. "It just felt like the place where I wanted to be. They have a great team. Their program is heading in the right direction. They made me feel at home on my visit. It was just the right fit. I talked it over with my parents, and they felt the same thing."
Lillie wanted a head coach he felt he could perform his best under. He feels UNI Track & Field/Cross Country Director Dave Paulsen is that guy.
"I wanted a coach that wants to get better and has a plan for the next five years," Lillie said.
Lillie admits he's nervous as he takes his skills to a higher level.
"I'm definitely a little nervous because it's a lot more running," he said. "But it's a great opportunity, and I'm grateful for it."
When he steps on campus, Lillie hopes to make a quick impact.
"I want to become the best runner I can possibly be," he said. "For my freshman year, I want to make the top five in cross country. I'll try to get some times down. My 3,000 goal is under nine minutes. That would be a huge accomplishment for my freshman year."
Hear much more with Lillie below.