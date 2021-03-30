(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert baseball standout Eric Matthai was comfortable when he visited Grand View, which led to the senior committing there.
"It's really special," Matthai said. "I've been playing baseball since I was three-years-old. I guess I didn't realize college baseball was capable for me until last year."
Matthai says his recruited interest began following St. Albert's state tournament run in July.
"They asked me if I was able to come up for a visit," Matthai said. "It was a great experience. They were the first school to show interest in me."
Matthai also considered going the JUCO route but chose Grand View over Iowa Lakes and Dawson Community Colleges. He attributes Grand View's stability under longtime Coach Lou Yacinich.
"He's been there for quite some time," Matthai said. "I don't see him leaving any time soon. There's a sense of security with the program."
The Vikings' level of competition in the Heart of America Athletic Conference also played a large part in Matthai's commitment.
"It's a very tough conference," he said. "I've always been competitive. I'm looking forward to that."
Matthai's experiences at St. Albert have prepared him for Grand View.
"The entire St. Albert coaching staff has had faith and believed in me," he said. "They've really helped get me to where I am today."
Matthai has done a little bit of everything for the Falcons, which could benefit him in college.
"They've mentioned I could try a dual-position, or I can just be a pitcher only," he said. "When I get up there in the fall, the coaches can tell me what they want from me."
If Matthai is to have a career as a pitcher, he has some things he's focusing on improving.
"Definitely velocity," he said, "as a pitcher, it's really important to mix up speeds and get the hitter off balance. That could really help out with my changeup and breaking stuff."
Before he arrives at Grand View, though, Matthai is focused on helping St. Albert make another deep postseason run this summer.
"It's very exciting," Matthai said. "We had a great team last year. I know a lot of people are really looking for a redemption year. We have some strong seniors coming back. Everybody's excited."
Matthai joins Stanton's Colby Royal as Grand View baseball commits. The complete interview with Matthai can be found below.