(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert's Cael McLaren has gone from 19-34 as a freshman to a two-time state qualifier.
On Monday, the reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week joined Upon Further Review to discuss his return trip to Des Moines.
"It feels pretty good," McLaren said. "It feels about the same as last year, but I know I have a lot left to accomplish."
McLaren punched his most recent ticket to state with a Class 1A District 7 championship in Underwood on Saturday, where he beat Gage Clausen (Missouri Valley) by 12-3 major decision in the finals.
"I just made sure I was wrestling my match, getting to my shots and doing my offense," McLaren said.
The 33-1 senior was a state qualifier at 170 pounds in 2020, but finished 0-2.
"It was really cool wrestling at The Well last year," he said. "Going 0-2 was a big motivator for me."
McLaren's winless performance at state last year showed him the areas he needed to improve on, particularly from the bottom position.
"I've been working hard on top and bottom," he said. "I didn't really wrestle too much in the first couple months of quarantine. When I got in the room, I was focusing on getting out from bottom because I got rode a lot last year."
It wasn't always smooth sailing for McLaren, who had a 19-34 record in his freshman season.
"It was a big motivator because that's a lot of losses. It never feels good to lose," McLaren said. "That just makes you motivated to come back and work harder."
He won't be alone in Des Moines, as teammates Zach Williams (113) and Ben O'Neill (195) will join him at the Class 1A State Tournament.
"It's been a great year," McLaren said. "My freshman year, we only had like six kids on the roster. We have all improved so much and we have a good sophomore class."
McLaren, who's ranked No. 6 in Class 1A, will open the state tournament with Tate Fults (East Buchanan) on Thursday morning.
"Win out and be a state champ, that's the goal," McLaren said.
Trevor Maeder will have reports throughout the week on the State Wrestling Tournament. Click below to hear the entire interview with McLaren.