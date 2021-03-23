(Council Bluffs) -- One of the great stories of the last four years in KMAland wrestling will continue at Cornell College.
St. Albert’s Cael McLaren went from a 19-34 170-pounder as a freshman to a state semifinalist and a fifth-place finish as a senior. That growth will take him to the Mount Vernon school.
“I had two visits before wrestling season and two right after,” McLaren explained. “Cornell was the last one, and as soon as I got on campus I knew it was the place to be.”
McLaren says he forged a great relationship with the Cornell coaching staff, which helped the Rams win out over a final three that also included Briar Cliff and Nebraska Wesleyan.
“It was definitely the coaches,” he said. “Nebraska Wesleyan was originally the top one, but when I went on the visit to Cornell the coaches won me over.”
McLaren also cites the campus, its block scheduling and the welcoming atmosphere among other coaches in the athletic department as big reasons to continue his career at Cornell. Now, he will look to continue his rise at the next level.
“I slowly improved my record (from freshman year),” he said. “I haven’t really wrestled too much. I wrestled in middle school and a little when I was a kid, but I was never traveling to tournaments everywhere. I realized after my junior year of wrestling I didn’t want to be done (after high school).”
Listen to the full interview with McLaren from Tuesday’s UFR linked below.