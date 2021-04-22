(Council Bluffs) -- One of the top boys tennis players in KMAland has made his college decision.
St. Albert's Jeff Miller will take his talents to Wartburg.
"I love playing tennis," Miller said. "It's my passion. Knowing I get to play after high school is awesome. I'm very grateful."
The No. 3 ranked wrestler in the latest KMAland Tennis Rankings is 2-1 this season. His lone loss is two top-ranked Dalton Pregon (Abraham Lincoln).
"So far, so good," Miller said about his season. "I worked hard in the offseason. I think I'm still getting better."
The former state qualifier feels he has made massive strides since his stellar sophomore showing.
"I've gotten a lot better at developing a second serve," he said. "A couple of years ago, I didn't have one. I've been working on that. I've also been working on my net game. I have a lot more accuracy than I did a few years ago."
Miller is a multi-sport athlete for the Falcons. However, he says choosing tennis in college was easy.
"Freshman or sophomore year, I knew it was going to be tennis," Miller said. "I like playing other sports, but there's something about tennis that I really love."
There was something about Wartburg, too.
"From the first time I talked to Coach (Chris Gustas), I knew I liked where his head was," Miller said. "I knew from there that I would be going there."
Miller has undoubtedly made St. Albert better during his prep career. He hopes to do the same for Wartburg.
"I'm just going up there to compete and maybe make the team better," he said. "If I can get a spot, that would be awesome."
Click below to hear the full interview with Miller.