(Council Bluffs) -- There’s another Miller at St. Albert wreaking havoc on the world of KMAland tennis.
Sophomore Landry Miller – the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week – grew up around the sport of tennis, as her older brothers Travis, Reed and current senior Jeff made major impacts.
“When we were little we would always go out and play,” Miller told KMA Sports. “We kind of took a break from it a little bit, but after my oldest brother started getting into it again we all started getting into it. We would all go out and play as a family.”
All of that practice is paying off for Miller, who is a dominant 4-0 in the early going. Among the wins are victories over Abraham Lincoln’s Harper Snead and Shenandoah’s Jessica Sun last week.
“I knew it was going to be a hard game from the beginning,” Miller said of her meeting with Sun. “I just finished it out and played hard. The win against Harper Snead, I wasn’t playing my best that day, but I knew I had to get my shots in to be able to win.”
Miller has outscored her opponents 41-12 in four matches and five sets played. The last of those wins – over Sun – gave her the No. 1 singles championship at the Shenandoah Fillies Invitational.
Without a freshman season, Miller came in as a bit of unknown. Or at least as unknown as she can get with success her family has seen in the sport.
“I have a lot of high expectations for myself,” Miller said. “My goal for the season was actually to go undefeated. Just coming from this family I do come from I do have a lot of expectations.”
St. Albert is back in action tonight at Shenandoah with the Miller/Sun rematch an anticipated showdown at No. 1 singles. Listen to the full interview with Miller from Tuesday’s UFR below.