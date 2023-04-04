(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert senior Landry Miller braved through the wind and chilly temperatures in Shenandoah last Saturday for a title at the 2023 Fillie Invitational.
Saturday's strong showing was just the latest in a career full of them. And there's likely more to come from Miller.
The younger sister of former KMAland Boys Tennis Players of the Year Jeff Miller and Reed Miller is now 4-0 in singles action.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Miller said. "It's my senior year, so I'm just going out and trying my best. Hopefully, it will be a good year. (Senior year) feels different, but it's also a good different."
Miller captured singles wins over Makenna Sorensen (Thomas Jefferson) and Audrey Jensen (Audubon) in dual play before beating Abby Gutierrez (Denison-Schleswig) and Brooke Hays (Shenandoah).
Saturday's weather was not optimal for tennis, but Miller powered through.
"It was really cold and windy," she said. "My strategy was to keep the ball in. With the wind, I couldn't do all the shots I normally do. It can be frustrating. I couldn't lob it, so I just had to keep the ball close to the ground."
She doesn't lack it, but last week -- and last year's fifth place medal at State Doubles -- are confidence boosters for Miller.
"This season starting off good has definitely given me confidence," she said. "I had some lessons in the offseason, and I worked on being consistent. I'm still trying to work on specific shots to improve my movement."
Consistency is key for Miller as she navigates through her senior season.
"(I need to) play consistently and keep my emotions in check," she said. "That will help me a lot this year."
Miller gets a tough test Tuesday when she faces Abraham Lincoln's Jeena Carle.
"It can be a good learning experience when I play tough people," she said. "Playing them makes me better. I can learn from that and carry it forward."
Miller made a state tournament run last year in doubles action alongside Allison Narmi. Narmi has since graduated, shifting Miller's focus towards singles play.
"My goal is to make it to state and see how far I can go as a singles player," she said.
Click below to hear the full interview.