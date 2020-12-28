(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert baseball star Cy Patterson will continue his career at DMACC. He also proved that there's an app for almost anything, including recruiting.
The reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year likely would have found himself on a college roster without it, but an app called "Field Level" sent Patterson towards DMACC.
"I was using the app to connect with a couple of coaches," Patterson said. "They came out to a district game and they liked what they saw."
Patterson also liked what he saw from the Bears' baseball program.
"They have a great staff up there," he said. "I like what they do as a whole program. They like to focus on player development and that's one of my key things."
Patterson also had some familiarity with DMACC's program, thanks to former teammate Garret Reisz, who spent time at DMACC before transferring to Creighton. The DMACC commit attributes Reisz's success as another factor that led him to go there, which is a dream come true.
"Playing at the next level has always been one of my goals, so it's really a big accomplishment," Patterson said. "After my sophomore year, I really decided to start focusing on trying to accomplish it."
Patterson hit .627/.716/1.068 as a junior to help guide the Falcons to a 21-2 record and another trip to the state tournament. Patterson is one of many key pieces from that squad that will return to the mix this year, which should clear the way for another strong season on "The Hill" in Council Bluffs.
"Now it's just time to focus on the upcoming season," he said.
When he arrives at DMACC, Patterson wants to make an immediate impact while also continuing to hone his craft with the intention of continuing his career when his time in Des Moines ends.
"I would like to try to get to a four-year after DMACC," he said.
The Bears were 5-11 in the shortened 2019-20 season. Former KMAlanders Carter Bornemeier (Elmwood-Murdock), Ben Dixon (Bishop Heelan), Kaleb Harrison (Tri-Center) and Ray Ray Douglas (Sioux City East) are currently on their roster.
The complete interview with Patterson can be heard below.